Solutions Barbados defines “The Author of Confusion”

Canvassing in St George North is getting congested. There are now six political parties canvassing across the constituency. Each party’s canvassers are known by their party colours, as is the norm in Barbados to avoid confusion during an election.

The BLP wears red, the DLP wears yellow, Solutions Barbados wears green, the UPP wears Orange, and the BFP wears black. All of these parties contested the 2018 general election, and the different party colours avoids confusion among voters.

When Mr Atherley was appointed Leader of the Opposition, he promised the public of Barbados that he would not start a political party. He broke that promise. However, rather than select a colour to distinguish his party from the other political parties, Mr Atherley’s party chose the colour green.

Two parties canvassing with the same colour shirts, creates unnecessary confusion among St George North voters. Yet this farce has been allowed to continue over the past two weeks. There must be better management of the election process over the next 3 weeks, to allow it to be fair.