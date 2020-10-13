Shooting Incident at Harmony Lodge, St. Martin’s, St. Philip

by DevilsAdvocate / October 13th, 2020

Officers are continuing to look and solve a situation at Harmony Lodge, St. Martins, St. Philip and it happened 6:45 last night of Monday 12th October 2020 after a 63 year old man reported he got a gunshot wound to his left foot.

He says he was sitting in the doorway of his home when he was confronted by two unknown men. The men searched him took an undisclosed sum of money and one of the men shot him.

He was transported by private motor car to the QEH for medical attention…

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
