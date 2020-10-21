Police out for tracing two Jamaican Nationals, both are Persons Of Interest

by DevilsAdvocate / October 21st, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two individuals. The first is Jamaican national Paul Andell Green age 38 years; His date of birth is the 19th of April 1982. He speaks with a Jamaican accent and his address is unknown.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with several matters under investigation.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with several matters under investigation.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Paul Andell Green, is asked to urgently contact the Police at 419-1700. The second Jamaican national Brian Clive Artry age 27 years; His date of birth is the 28th of May 1993.

He speaks with a Jamaican accent and his address is unknown. He;s also wanted for questioning in connection with several matters under investigation.

He speaks with a Jamaican accent and his address is unknown. He’s also wanted for questioning in connection with several matters under investigation.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Brian Clive Artry, is asked to urgently contact the Police at 419-1700.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
EMERA SOLAR FUH WE FB PINNED POST 1200x628 FINAL

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07