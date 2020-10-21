Police out for tracing two Jamaican Nationals, both are Persons Of Interest

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two individuals. The first is Jamaican national Paul Andell Green age 38 years; His date of birth is the 19th of April 1982. He speaks with a Jamaican accent and his address is unknown.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Paul Andell Green, is asked to urgently contact the Police at 419-1700. The second Jamaican national Brian Clive Artry age 27 years; His date of birth is the 28th of May 1993.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Brian Clive Artry, is asked to urgently contact the Police at 419-1700.