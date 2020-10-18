Police hoping Bajans can identify robbers at Roy Smith’s shop security video

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying these individuals in Roy Smith’s shop.

Anyone who can assist in identifying any of these individuals is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477(TIPS), or the nearest police station.

Wanted Men Robbery Roy Smith 3 Wanted Men Robbery Roy Smith 1 Wanted Men Robbery Roy Smith 2





All Barbadians are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.