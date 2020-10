PERSON OF INTEREST WITH UNKNOWN ADDRESS

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating this individual. He is Clarendon Decoursey Small age 52 years; His date of birth is the 31st of May 1968. His address is unknown.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Clarendon Decoursey Small, is asked to urgently contact the Police Operations Control Room at 430-7255.