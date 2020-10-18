Original HBO series 30 COINS to premiere in Latin America in 2021

HBO released the new 30 COINS teaser recently. The original production by HBO Europe in collaboration with HBO Latin America will premiere in Latin America in 2021. The series was officially screened in Spain at the Sitges Film Festival on October 11.

30 COINS, an eight-episode drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, which recently premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, introduces viewers to a world where nothing is as it seems, and nobody can be trusted. Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández) is an exorcist, boxer and ex-convict who is exiled by the church to be the priest of a remote town in Spain. He wants to forget and be forgotten, but his enemies will soon find him. Strange things begin to happen, and an unlikely task force of Mayor Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and local vet Elena (Megan Montaner) seek the truth, while reality is distorted by a cursed coin at the heart of a global conspiracy.



30 COINS is directed by acclaimed horror master Álex de la Iglesia (“The Day of the Beast,” “The Last Circus”), and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat and Antony Root. Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are Executive Producers for Pokeepsie Films. The series was produced with participation from HBO Latin America and production services for 30 Coins were provided by Pokeepsie Films.