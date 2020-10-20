New Shipping Company Opens Its Doors to Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / October 20th, 2020

West Tech Shipping, the newest shipping company on island, has officially opened its doors to Barbadian families.

In a launch this week, the leading regional shipping company welcomed new customers to sign up for free and benefit from the perks of shipping packages from the US to Barbados.

West Tech promises speed, convenience, affordability and superb customer service together with a number of added services. Country Manager for West Tech Barbados, Tamisha Harper (2nd from Left) says that West Tech is a game-changer in the Shipping and Logistics sector.

"I am extremely proud to have hosted a successful launch this week. The number of walk-ins and calls were both exciting and humbling. Although we have only launched this week, we have already begun growing our customer base and shipping packages."

I am also delighted to announce that West Tech Barbados is locally run solely by Bajans. We have a wonderful team eager to serve you with your online shopping and shipping needs.”

West Tech has already made its name in four sister islands with Roebuck Street, Bridgetown becoming one of its newest homes. Bajan customers will enjoy flights twice a week initially, and one weekly sea freight shipment. The company also offers shipping from Barbados to the US, consolidation, automatic insurance, a box pack n' ship service and a mobile app version of its website.

West Tech shipping is eager to open its doors to Barbados. We understand Bajans, like the other islands, love to shop online and we saw the need to make the process simpler and more affordable for them.”

Our customers in all islands look for similar services in a shipping and logistics company; they want their packages on island fast and at an affordable rate. Some customers have extra needs and we pride ourselves in delivering on those needs. If you don’t have a debit/credit card, we will order the items for you; we offer the option to pay online and spend less time in store. In fact, you never have to leave your home when you request our island-wide delivery. We give a five percent (5%) discount to students and to top it off, you earn reward points every time you ship with us. These points can be used in lieu of cash for your freight fees. You can virtually order from anywhere online, once the items can be delivered to the US and we will get it to you!” explains West Tech’s Regional Marketing Manager, Delia Louis.

West Tech’s states that its signup process is easy, free and there are no subscription fees. Registration, rates and other service information can be found on the company’s website

