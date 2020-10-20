New Shipping Company Opens Its Doors to Barbados

West Tech Shipping, the newest shipping company on island, has officially opened its doors to Barbadian families.

West Tech promises speed, convenience, affordability and superb customer service together with a number of added services. Country Manager for West Tech Barbados, Tamisha Harper (2nd from Left) says that West Tech is a game-changer in the Shipping and Logistics sector.

“I am also delighted to announce that West Tech Barbados is locally run solely by Bajans. We have a wonderful team eager to serve you with your online shopping and shipping needs.”

“West Tech shipping is eager to open its doors to Barbados. We understand Bajans, like the other islands, love to shop online and we saw the need to make the process simpler and more affordable for them.”

“Our customers in all islands look for similar services in a shipping and logistics company; they want their packages on island fast and at an affordable rate. Some customers have extra needs and we pride ourselves in delivering on those needs. If you don’t have a debit/credit card, we will order the items for you; we offer the option to pay online and spend less time in store. In fact, you never have to leave your home when you request our island-wide delivery. We give a five percent (5%) discount to students and to top it off, you earn reward points every time you ship with us. These points can be used in lieu of cash for your freight fees. You can virtually order from anywhere online, once the items can be delivered to the US and we will get it to you!” explains West Tech’s Regional Marketing Manager, Delia Louis.

West Tech’s states that its signup process is easy, free and there are no subscription fees. Registration, rates and other service information can be found on the company’s website