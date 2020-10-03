New scholarship program campaign “Developing talent for a sustainable future”

The Barbados National Oil Company Ltd, Scholarship will be awarded to students who meet the criteria set forth annually. Scholarships will be awarded based on the availability of funds. A total of (11) eleven scholarships shall be granted.

This Scholarship shall be funded with a cash gift of $1,000BBD per selected student and shall be applied to school expenses (supplies, equipment, tuition and fees).

This scholarship is for one academic year with the option of extension based on academic performance.

STUDENT ELIGIBILITY:

To qualify as a candidate for the Barbados National Oil Company Ltd Scholarship, a student must meet the following criteria:

Be a national of Barbados or a CARICOM national legally residing in Barbados. Be enrolled as a full-time student in one of the following Certificate or Diploma programs:

Electrical Installation

Electronics Servicing Technology

Mechanical Maintenance Engineering

Motor Vehicle Engineering Technology

Welding Engineering Technology

Any new and emerging related studies

Be interviewed by a panel of interviewers comprised of the SJPI Scholarship Committee and select personnel from the BNOCL. During the term of the award, students must maintain a Grade Point Average of 3.0 and exhibit exemplary conduct, character and deportment.

Completed applications must be submitted online at: http://bnocl.com/bnocl-scholarship/ or by email to scholarship@bnocl.comScholarship

Scholarship Background

Recent developments in the local energy sector have seen a widening of the gap between the needs of the sector and the limited number of qualified people to fill those roles. Based on this upsurge in opportunities it is necessary to expand the talent pool of qualified persons in the technical skills area to plug the growing gap. Over the years the BNOCL has enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology through the institute’s summer internship program and several current BNOCL employees are graduates of SJPI.

Scholarship recipients will benefit from available financing while the apprenticeship aspect of the program will provide recipients valuable work experience. At the same time, BNOCL will benefit from the enhanced perspective the young people will bring to the organization as new talent often means novel ideas, specialized skills and strengths.