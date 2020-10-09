Ministry of Maritime Affairs pleased with recognition for helping the #Cruise Sector in #Barbados

Competing with St Kitts & Nevis as well as CruiseCopenhagen, Barbados just won for Destination of the Year category of the 2020 Seatrade Cruise Awards, for its humanitarian efforts in ensuring cruise workers returned home.

It was an independent panel of expert judges who revealed this year’s winners. They received over 150 entries from all over the planet, highlighting remarkable new innovations, technologies and projects and honouring key personalities that have made an outstanding contribution to the industry. It all happened during the virtual Seatrade Cruise Awards ceremony as part of their Seatrade Cruise Virtual.

Barbados won for returning cruise staffers to their respective homelands during the COVID-19 curfew.

For the first time ever, the Seatrade Cruise Awards ceremony was held online as they celebrated the successes and resilience of the cruise community after a challenging year.

ADDENDUM (FYI)

HOMEPORTING DATA?

TOTAL CALLS: 71

TOTAL PAX ARRIVALS: 23,002

TOTAL PAX DISEMBARKED: 18,849

TOTAL PAX EMBARKED: 1,282

TOTAL CREW ARRIVALS: 32,934

TOTAL CREW DISEMBARKED: 0

TOTAL CREW EMBARKED: 0