Major Vincentian parties sign election conduct code – no apologies, no idiocy

by Bajan Reporter / October 22nd, 2020

The two major political parties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Friday, signed the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism (NMCM) “Code of Ethical Political Conduct” to govern the campaign for the Nov. 5 general elections.

<strong>Julian Francis</strong>, General Secretary of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) signed on behalf of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is also party leader; Opposition Leader <strong>Godwin Friday</strong> signed on behalf of the New Democratic Party (NDP), of which he is president, while the Reverend Adolf Davis signed on behalf of the Christian Council, of which he is president.

‘traversing unusual ground’

Speaking at the signing, Francis called on the signatories to respect this code of conduct.

“We are traversing unusual ground in this election, in that one political party is going for a fifth term in office and the other is competing to stop the fifth term. Both arguments will be presented to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in accordance with this code of conduct,” Francis said.

THE REST OF THE STORY FROM iWitness News CAN BE READ BY CLICKING here

