Launch of TAFISA World Walking Day – 24 hours around the globe; the most accessible and inclusive relay around the world

Over the weekend, people and various organisations will pass the baton across all time zones from east to west to celebrate the power of sport and physical activity in unifying the world during the COVID-19 crisis. The Barbados Olympic Association Inc (BOA) is proud to join in this global event and to encourage our local national federations to participate.

The global pandemic brought by COVID-19 has stunned our societies, grassroots sports and health systems, governments and citizens worldwide. Defeating this pandemic is only possible if we stay connected and present a united front. This year, the TAFISA World Walking Day – 24 hours across the globe, invites people to stand together against the global crisis which impacts us all. The new event will take place everywhere on Sunday October 4 from (shouldn’t this be at?) 10am local time, connecting people by creating a wave across the world from east to west and covering all 24 time zones.

The national federations on board thus far include the Barbados Sailing Association (BSA), Barbados Cycling Union (BCU) and Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU). Barbados Rugby Football Union will host an event for its members at the Garrison Savannah while the Cycling Union is hosting a youth championship at the Garfield Sobers Complex where young cyclists, age 14 years and under will pass the baton. The Sailing Association will be including the event as they host their national championships at Browne’s Beach. Spectators are welcome to all these events.

Amber Joseph and Meagan Best have been chosen to represent the country as the official baton passers. Joseph noted that she will be passing the baton for all the little girls who wish to become cyclists.

Secretary General of the BOA Erskine Simmons said that the BOA welcomes this initiative by TAFISA. “Sport is not only about competition. Sport contributes to so many aspects of a person’s well-being that we welcome every opportunity to demonstrate that sport is for all persons. We at the BOA are behind our athletes 100 percent, but we also want the public to know that sport is for all, young and old, and is one of the important strategic pillars which the BOA promotes. We hope that not only these three federations will get out on Sunday, but everyone should strive for some form of physical activity and share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags TeamBarbados and WorldWalkingDay.”

Following the tradition of the TAFISA World Walking Day, the event aims to be the most accessible and inclusive 24-hour relay around the globe. Anyone can join by choosing their favourite active movement (walking, running, cycling, swimming, canoeing, skateboarding, climbing, horse riding, surfing, etc.) and sharing photos or videos passing the baton on social media with the hashtag #worldwalkingday. This flexible format encourages participants to raise awareness and support a cause or charity of their choosing. People are invited to register their participation for free on the TAFISA website and receive resources and support to be part of the global event.

Click here for more information about the TAFISA World Walking Day – 24 hours around the globe and how to participate: TAFISA_WWD_Announcement