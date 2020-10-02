Joint venture partners to build new distribution centre in St Vincent

Goddard Enterprises Limited and its joint venture partner Agostini’s Limited are pleased to announce the impending ground- breaking for the construction of a 60,500 square foot, modernized Distribution Centre and Offices for their St Vincent and the Grenadines based company, Coreas Distribution Limited (CDL).

CDL is one of seven fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution companies within the JV, Caribbean Distribution Partners (CDP). Coreas Distribution has a very successful track record based on its strong and lasting relationships with strategic Suppliers, Customers and Government stakeholders.

The CEO of CDL, Mr. Jimmie Forde, who is a stalwart of the regional FMCG industry, is delighted with the EC $27.7m investment at Diamond. “Our team has done well with the facilities which we currently occupy, but we look forward to treating our Customers to a more efficient service while housing our enthusiastic team in upgraded facilities.”

Group CEO of CDP, Ms. Tracey Shuffler, states that the investment in CDL’s facilities forms part of a strategic decision to ensure that all the Group’s facilities reflect the shareholders’ dedication to regional expansion and investment. “This project in St Vincent and the Grenadines follows similar facility expansions in St Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad and at Hanschell Inniss in Barbados. We see this St Vincent project as necessary, despite prevailing regional circumstances, in order to be well prepared for future growth.”