GEL ANNOUNCES NEW C.E.O, MANUFACTURING DIVISION

Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Mouttet as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Manufacturing Division effective 15th October 2020.

He brings some 19 years’ experience in senior executive leadership positions in regional conglomerates overseeing sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, construction, retail, automotive and financial services.

In welcoming Mr. Mouttet, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for the Goddard Group of Companies, Mr. Anthony Ali stated “As a new addition to the Executive Team, Nicholas’ contribution will definitely support the achievement of the group’s strategic vision, as we continue to invest in the management and development of our talent at GEL, as a strategic pillar in growing our business.”

Mr. Mouttet’s principle responsibility, in collaboration with his team, will be to develop short to long-term strategies in GEL’s Manufacturing Division, that drive profitability, optimise customer retention and growth across the region.