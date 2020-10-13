Gabriel Shando Hayde from Colleton, Saint John appears at St. Matthias Magistrate’s Court

by DevilsAdvocate / October 13th, 2020

Gabriel Shando Hayde, age 23, unemployed of Colleton, Saint John was arrested and charged;-

1. On the 16th day of February 2020 Murdered Kerwin Howell
2. On the 18th day of August 2020 Murdered Roger Moore
3. On the 4th day of October 2020 Possession of a .40 firearm
4. On the 4th day of October 2020 possession of 23 rounds of ammunition
5. On the 4th day of October had in his possession a controlled drug to wit Cannabis
6. On the 4th day of October 2020 did traffic in a control drug to wit Cannabis
7. On the 4th of October 2020 did intent to Supply a controlled drug to wit Cannabis
8. Between the 25th of September 2020 and the 4th day of October 2020 dishonestly received one motorcar belonging to Tonisha Layne Crichlow knowing or believing the said car to be stolen

He made an appearance at the St. Matthias Magistrate's Court this Tuesday 13th October 2020.

He made an appearance at the St. Matthias Magistrate’s Court this Tuesday 13th October 2020.

Earlier today, he appeared at the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Elwood Watts where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was not granted bail on those offences. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the drug charges.

He was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds and is scheduled to reappear at the said court on November 10th 2020 relative to the drug charges.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
EMERA SOLAR FUH WE FB PINNED POST 1200x628 FINAL

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07