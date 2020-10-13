Gabriel Shando Hayde from Colleton, Saint John appears at St. Matthias Magistrate’s Court

Gabriel Shando Hayde, age 23, unemployed of Colleton, Saint John was arrested and charged;-

1. On the 16th day of February 2020 Murdered Kerwin Howell

2. On the 18th day of August 2020 Murdered Roger Moore

3. On the 4th day of October 2020 Possession of a .40 firearm

4. On the 4th day of October 2020 possession of 23 rounds of ammunition

5. On the 4th day of October had in his possession a controlled drug to wit Cannabis

6. On the 4th day of October 2020 did traffic in a control drug to wit Cannabis

7. On the 4th of October 2020 did intent to Supply a controlled drug to wit Cannabis

8. Between the 25th of September 2020 and the 4th day of October 2020 dishonestly received one motorcar belonging to Tonisha Layne Crichlow knowing or believing the said car to be stolen

Earlier today, he appeared at the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Elwood Watts where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was not granted bail on those offences. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the drug charges.

He was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds and is scheduled to reappear at the said court on November 10th 2020 relative to the drug charges.