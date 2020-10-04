Emergency Work on Pump at the Belle Station Completed but More Remains to be Done

The BWA wishes to update the public that the emergency repair work on a major pump at its Belle facility was completed in the early hours of this morning Sunday, October 4th as anticipated.

Unfortunately, during this process, an issue with an electrical cable was discovered. Therefore, the station is not currently operating at full capacity.

As a result, some customers in St. Michael and Christ Church areas fed from the Belle Pumping Station are likely today Sunday to continue to be affected by water outages or low water pressure until all issues are resolved.

The Belle Station was also supplementing supply to areas along the West Coast and in the North of the island hence these areas are also likely to suffer low pressure or water outages at this time.

Tanker crews have been dispatched to assist residents in the affected areas in the interim.

The Authority’s crews who worked throughout the night on Saturday, will begin the process to replace this cable around 5:30 of Sunday evening. Work is expected to be completed by midnight.

Please see the BWA’s Facebook page for the full list of possible affected districts.

The BWA apologizes for any inconvenience caused to its valued customers.