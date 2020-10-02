Embassy of Argentina hosts Spanish Course Award Ceremony for Children

Recently, the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Barbados hosted its first Certificate Award Ceremony for Barbadian children, who successfully completed the Level One Spanish course taught during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbadian Russell Banfield, who lives and works in Argentina, was among the instructors of this course, a fact that Pandiani was particularly happy to share.

Ambassador Pandiani announced new classes for Barbadian children and hopes that in the future, Barbadian adults will be able to benefit from this initiative as well. On the significance of the Spanish courses.

He finally stated “We are following the leadership of Prime Minister Mottley, who said that Barbados needs to become a bilingual country in order to connect with the world. Language is not only important as it pertains to professional development but it forms a cultural bridge between different peoples.”