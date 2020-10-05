Early Closure of QEH’s Pharmacy Department

Barbadians are kindly asked to note that the Pharmacy Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be closed from 1:30 P.M. on Friday, October 9, to 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, to facilitate an upgrade to its Abacus prescription processing software.

This upgrade is expected to enhance the Department’s inventory management system and improve the capacity and management of the pharmacy data base.

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital regrets any inconvenience caused, and we look forward to your continued support, and cooperation as we strive towards “Getting Better Together“.