Early Closure of QEH’s Pharmacy Department

by Bajan Reporter / October 5th, 2020

Barbadians are kindly asked to note that the Pharmacy Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be closed from 1:30 P.M. on Friday, October 9, to 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, to facilitate an upgrade to its Abacus prescription processing software.

This upgrade is expected to enhance the Department’s inventory management system and improve the capacity and management of the pharmacy data base.

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital regrets any inconvenience caused, and we look forward to your continued support, and cooperation as we strive towards “Getting Better Together“.

EMERA SOLAR FUH WE FB PINNED POST 1200x628 FINAL

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07