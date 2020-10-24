DIGICEL STEPS OUT AS A DIGITAL OPERATOR

Digicel just launched itself as a Digital Operator and is marking the occasion by delivering simply more through a suite of eight apps and a promise of powerful digital experiences.

It heralds a new frontier for Digicel as it goes all in on digital. Nineteen years after its launch in Jamaica as a mobile operator and subsequent shake up of the telecoms industry in 31 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific with its promise of best network, best value and best service making mobile phones accessible to everyone, everywhere – Digicel is stepping into its future.

As a Digital Operator, Digicel delivers digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that’s all day, every day. That means being always there, always on and always having something to offer customers – no matter what they are into.

Sports, music, news, local radio, podcasts, messaging, marketplaces, cloud storage; there’s something for everyone – actually more of everything for everyone. Every minute of every day. And Digicel is the only operator in the market that can deliver that.