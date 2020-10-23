Did you see Missing 21 year old Shakeem Forde from St Thomas?

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 21 year old Shakeem Shaquan Forde, alias “Dog Catcher” of Clifton Hill, St. Thomas.

Description

Circumstances:

Shakeem left the residence of his father Geoffrey Forde about 9:00 am on Monday 19th October, 2020 and has not returned home.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Shakeem Shaquan Forde is asked to contact District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.