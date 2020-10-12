CIBC FirstCaribbean presents Water Station to Lester Vaughn School

by Bajan Reporter / October 12th, 2020

Destiny Greenidge was the first student to fill her bottle at the newly unveiled water station at the Lester Vaughn Secondary School under the watchful eye of students and teachers of the school along with Alicia Jarvis of Newport Water, the company installing the station and Barrington Watson, Director of Corporate Banking CIBC FirstCaribbean, the entity donating the station.

The water station showing the location of the foot pedals

At the short presentation ceremony at the school, Alicia Jarvis of Newport explained the features of the station which will give purified, chilled drinking water in a touchless environment, as the system is designed with a slot to accommodate water bottles for refilling and it is also outfitted with foot pedals to activate the filling process.

Barrington Watson from CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank encouraged the children to drink more water, use less sugary drinks and to cut down on the single use plastic bottles which can harm the environment, fill up the landfills and pollute the oceans.

Principal of Lester Vaughn Secondary School, Anthony Alleyne, takes his first drink from the newly installed water station at the school as Alicia Jarvis of Newport Water looks on

Principal of the school, Anthony Alleyne, in thanking FirstCaribbean and Newport for the gift of the water station, urged the students to take good care of this gift given to them.

