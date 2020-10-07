Charges Laid In Connection With The Golden Rock Murder

Police arrested and formally charged Recardo Reco Lamar Best 27 years of Clapham Main Road, St. Michael and Teshon Richard Anthony Moore 17 years of #32 Wildey Gardens, St. Michael for the offences of:

Murder

Use of Firearm

Serious Bodily Harm

This is in relation to a shooting incident which occurred on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, at Golden Rock, The Pine, St. Michael resulting in the death of Randy Selman, 38 years of #50 Golden Rock, The Pine, St. Michael.

Both accused appeared at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 06, 2020, before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

They were remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds and are scheduled to reappear at the said court on 3rd November 2020.