CaribbeanJobs.com celebrates 15 years in Job Recruitment

The region’s leading job recruitment platform, CaribbeanJobs.com, is celebrating its 15th year of transforming the professional lives of Caribbean people, through connecting candidates with recruiters to secure their dream jobs across the region. Despite the threat of COVID-19 to the global job market, CaribbeanJobs.com has chartered a path of finding innovative ways to keep job seekers motivated, through insightful career advice and regional employment opportunities.

General Manager of CaribbeanJobs.com, Kim Isava shared, “Since the start of the pandemic, we have done various interactions with job seekers and recruiters to keep hope up. We wanted to let our community know that we care and have their back. For recruiters, we have offered complimentary advertising for Non-Governmental Organizations and businesses needing to hire essential and medical staff. For jobseekers, we started an Instagram live chat series and invited industry experts to speak on resume writing tips, job search tips, mental health, coping with work/home environment and parenting while working, which are topics that resonate with where people are right now.”

On the heels of its 15th year in business, Regional Marketing Manager, Lerielle Cole-Pierre explained, “CaribbeanJobs.com is the bridge that connects top employers to quality jobseekers in the region. Through our savvy platform, advanced technology, most importantly quality job content, we have really positioned ourselves as a reliable and valuable resource for both recruiters and job seekers.”

The platform now has highest job seeker traffic in the region, trusted by over 1400 businesses throughout the Caribbean and visited over 700,000 times monthly.

“Imagine living and working on an island as north as Jamaica or The Bahamas, and with just a few clicks on our website or mobile app, you can successfully land your dream job down south in Trinidad, Guyana or Barbados,” Cole- Pierre said. “We spend a lot of time mastering our technology to facilitate a seamless user experience, and through this, we have successfully become an integral part of the movement of skilled labour throughout the region,” she added.

Isava expressed that one of the things the company is most proud of is the relationship it has with its loyal followers. “They have kept us number one for all the years and we appreciate their feedback and comments. The nicest thing for me, is when I go to an event or I am out in public with a branded shirt, and a random person comes and says to me ‘I got my job through CaribbeanJobs.com.’ Best feeling ever!” she exclaimed.

The milestone will be commemorated on October 15, 2020 through its first ever virtual event, bringing together valued clients and jobseekers from across the world for an unforgettable evening. The celebration will be filled with fun & games, a virtual DJ, and $1,500USD in giveaways to lucky attendees.