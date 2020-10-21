BWA Completes Repair of 16-inch main in St. James

The Barbados Water Authority is alerting Bajans how late yesterday Tuesday 20th October they completed repairs to the 16-inch main at Cemetery Lane, Sandy Lane in St. James.

Pumping resumed from the Ionics Desalination Plant and as water levels rise in the system, the stations at Trents and Apes Hill will be put back online.

Customers in districts connected to the aforementioned stations can expect a gradual return to normal water levels.

The repair of the burst in Stewart Hill, St. John is also complete. Crews continue work on mains in Eagle Hall, St. Michael; Windsor Tenantry, St. George and Spencers and Chapel in St. Philip.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience these service disruptions may have caused.