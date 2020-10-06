BNOCL offering 11 Scholarships, Are you a SJPI student or do you know someone who is?

by Bajan Reporter / October 6th, 2020

Barbados National Oil Company Ltd (<strong>BNOCL</strong>) is offering eleven (11) scholarships worth <strong>$1,000 each</strong> to SJPI Students!

If you are enrolled in Electrical Installation, Electronics Servicing Technology, Mechanical Maintenance Engineering, Motor Vehicle Engineering Technology, Welding Engineering Technology or any new or related technical programme, you are eligible to apply!

To apply, simply click HERE Application deadline: October 23rd 2020

Barbados National Oil Company Ltd… Developing Talent for a Sustainable Future!

Scholarship Terms and Conditions apply!

