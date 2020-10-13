Barbados Port Incorporated hands over keys for Pile Bay facility to St Michael North West MP

Neil Rowe, Parliamentary representative of St Michael North West, expressed gratitude how the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy coordinated with the Barbados Port Incorporated to establish a temporary booth in Pile Bay, where vendors and fisherfolk can still operate as renovations apply to the older complex.

Minister Humphrey explained how one million dollars was budgeted for the refurbishment and it is expected to be completed by May or June of 2021, he said being this part of St Michael has deep fishing roots – there will be a gazebo added as part of the aesthetic renovations.

Rianne Greaves, the architect for the renovation of the older Pile Bay complex noted Empire Construction was undertaking this project, she also told the press in addition to a gazebo as outlined by Minister Humphrey, there are going to be trees replanted for best environmental practices and the rest rooms will accommodate the physically challenged.