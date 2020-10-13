Barbados Port Incorporated hands over keys for Pile Bay facility to St Michael North West MP

by Bajan Reporter / October 13th, 2020

Neil Rowe, Parliamentary representative of St Michael North West, expressed gratitude how the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy coordinated with the Barbados Port Incorporated to establish a temporary booth in Pile Bay, where vendors and fisherfolk can still operate as renovations apply to the older complex.

Breaking ground for the ceremony at Pile Bay was <strong>Kirk Humphrey</strong>, Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy who told media how during this year's earlier Lockdown for the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, one of his concerns was to ensure fisherfolk could still ply their trade as feeding Barbadians and their communities was crucial at such a challenging time.

Minister Humphrey explained how one million dollars was budgeted for the refurbishment and it is expected to be completed by May or June of 2021, he said being this part of St Michael has deep fishing roots – there will be a gazebo added as part of the aesthetic renovations.

L to R: Katrina Chapman from original market, Sonia Foster os MMABE’s Permanent Secretary, Kirk Humphrey – Minister Of Maritime affairs & Blue Economy plus St Michael North West MP – Neil Rowe

Rianne Greaves, the architect for the renovation of the older Pile Bay complex noted Empire Construction was undertaking this project, she also told the press in addition to a gazebo as outlined by Minister Humphrey, there are going to be trees replanted for best environmental practices and the rest rooms will accommodate the physically challenged.

