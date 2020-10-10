Barbados Police Searching for Wanted Man: Terry Calderon

by DevilsAdvocate / October 10th, 2020

Police want all Barbadians to look out for Terry Calderon, alias ‘Lush’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Calderon, whose last known address is 2E North Close Wildey, St. Michael, is slim built and of a dark complexion. He has a low afro hairstyle, oval shaped face and a large nose. Additionally, he has a tattoo in the shape of a scorpion on his right forearm, the letters 'TC' on his left upper forearm along with the letters 'KON' and the word 'FACE' on his left forearm.

Terry Caldron wanted

Terry Calderon is advised that he can present himself to the CID, District ‘A’ Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Terry Calderon, is asked to contact the CID District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7296, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

Bajans are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
