Barbados Police Searching for Wanted Man: Terry Calderon

Police want all Barbadians to look out for Terry Calderon, alias ‘Lush’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Terry Calderon is advised that he can present himself to the CID, District ‘A’ Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Terry Calderon, is asked to contact the CID District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7296, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

Bajans are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.