Barbados Draws position #1 in World Karaoke Championships competition

Barbadian song bird Rebekah Carter has drawn position number one in the KWC Karaoke World Championships first on-line karaoke competition. Four Barbadian singers are in the lineup to represent our Island and by extension the Caribbean in this year’s competition. The other three contestants are O’Neill Harvey drawn in position number 6, Cindy Springer at 17 and Damien Smith drawn in position number 31.

A total of Sixty seven finalist from Twenty two countries around the world will face the judges in this year’s competition. In Round 1 which starts on November 02, the singers will be in order 1-67, in Round 2 it will be in reversed order 67-1 and the ones who qualify to Round 3 will again be in the original order. The competition runs from November 02 – 07 2020.

Carter’s selections are “I Surrender” by Celine Dion, “I am changing” by Jennifer Hudson and “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood

Harvey with his showman reggae style, sang Ernie Smith’s “One Dream”, “The Way you Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra and “After the Loving” by Englebert Humperdinck

Springer sang “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan, “Reflections” by Christina Aguilera, and “Run” by Leona Lewis.

Smith sang the Tom Jones selection “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” as well as “Never Enough“- Loren Allred and Shirley Bassey’s “This is My Life“.

This year’s on-line competition was hurriedly arranged by the Directors of KWC at the last minute after the cancellation of the regular annual competition due to the onset of Covid 19. It was due to take place in Canada this year but will now take place there next year.

The winners of the grand finale will receive a trip (travelling + accommodation) to perform in next year’s world final event in Canada, a cash prize and a trophy.

Barbados being a member of this prestigious organization now qualifies to host a World Championship after 2021. For more information and the live streaming of the competition visit: www.karaokeworldchampionships.com