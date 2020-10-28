Barbados Draws position #1 in World Karaoke Championships competition

by Bajan Reporter / October 28th, 2020

Barbadian song bird Rebekah Carter has drawn position number one in the KWC Karaoke World Championships first on-line karaoke competition. Four Barbadian singers are in the lineup to represent our Island and by extension the Caribbean in this year’s competition. The other three contestants are O’Neill Harvey drawn in position number 6, Cindy Springer at 17 and Damien Smith drawn in position number 31.

A total of Sixty seven finalist from Twenty two countries around the world will face the judges in this year’s competition. In Round 1 which starts on November 02, the singers will be in order 1-67, in Round 2 it will be in reversed order 67-1 and the ones who qualify to Round 3 will again be in the original order. The competition runs from November 02 – 07 2020.

Each contestant were required to record and submit three songs to <strong>KWC</strong> for judging.

Each contestant were required to record and submit three songs to KWC for judging.

Carter’s selections are “I Surrender” by Celine Dion, “I am changing” by Jennifer Hudson and “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood

Harvey with his showman reggae style, sang Ernie Smith’s “One Dream”, “The Way you Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra and “After the Loving” by Englebert Humperdinck

Springer sang “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan, “Reflections” by Christina Aguilera, and “Run” by Leona Lewis.

Smith sang the Tom Jones selection “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” as well as “Never Enough“- Loren Allred and Shirley Bassey’s “This is My Life“.

This year’s on-line competition was hurriedly arranged by the Directors of KWC at the last minute after the cancellation of the regular annual competition due to the onset of Covid 19. It was due to take place in Canada this year but will now take place there next year.

The winners of the grand finale will receive a trip (travelling + accommodation) to perform in next year’s world final event in Canada, a cash prize and a trophy.

Barbados being a member of this prestigious organization now qualifies to host a World Championship after 2021. For more information and the live streaming of the competition visit: www.karaokeworldchampionships.com

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07