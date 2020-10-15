Barbados Cabinet bid warm Farewell to Argentine Ambassador

On Monday night, in an intimate dinner at the Abidah Hotel at Enterprise Beach, a group of distinguished members of Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Cabinet expressed heartfelt recognition to Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Barbados, Gustavo Martinez Pandiani.

In attendance were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jerome Walcott; Speaker of the House, Arthur Holder; outgoing President of the Senate, Richard Cheltenham; Chief Justice, Marston Gibson; and various Ministers such as Minister of Culture, John King; Minister of the Blue Economy, Kirk Humphrey; Minister of Agriculture, Indar Weir; Minister of Tourism, Lisa Cummins;, Minister of Home Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams; Minister of Environment, Adrian Forde; Minister Ryan Straughn; and Minister Marsha Caddle.

The dinner was showered with genuine words of appreciation for the Argentine envoy who was at times close to tears. The night ended with Ambassador Pandiani expressing immense gratitude not only to the Government of Barbados but also to all Bajans whom he has grown to love.