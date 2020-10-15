Barbados Cabinet bid warm Farewell to Argentine Ambassador

by Bajan Reporter / October 15th, 2020

On Monday night, in an intimate dinner at the Abidah Hotel at Enterprise Beach, a group of distinguished members of Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Cabinet expressed heartfelt recognition to Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Barbados, Gustavo Martinez Pandiani.

The occasion comes as Ambassador Pandiani is ending his diplomatic tenure after three years of intense cooperation between the two nations. A tasteful spread of beef, fish and a parade of desserts were prepared by the Chef and were paired with Malbec and sweet white Argentine wines. The table was artfully decorated while both flags sat in the background as symbols of the strong friendship between the two countries.

In attendance were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jerome Walcott; Speaker of the House, Arthur Holder; outgoing President of the Senate, Richard Cheltenham; Chief Justice, Marston Gibson; and various Ministers such as Minister of Culture, John King; Minister of the Blue Economy, Kirk Humphrey; Minister of Agriculture, Indar Weir; Minister of Tourism, Lisa Cummins;, Minister of Home Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams; Minister of Environment, Adrian Forde; Minister Ryan Straughn; and Minister Marsha Caddle.

Former Minister Edmund Hinkson; Senator Crystal Haynes; Ambassador of Barbados to Argentina, Tonika Sealy-Thompson; Director of Public Affairs, Patricia Parris; Chairman of the National Sports Council, <strong>Macdonald Fingall</strong>; President of the Barbados Football Association, Randy Harris; and Cultural Ambassador, Anthony "Gabby" Carter were also part of the selected invitees.

The dinner was showered with genuine words of appreciation for the Argentine envoy who was at times close to tears. The night ended with Ambassador Pandiani expressing immense gratitude not only to the Government of Barbados but also to all Bajans whom he has grown to love.

