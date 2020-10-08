Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) Deadline Extended for 2019 Submissions

The Barbados Revenue Authority advises all financial institutions based in Barbados that a further extension has been given for submissions of the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI).

Entities with Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS) reporting obligations now have until Saturday, October 31, 2020, to submit the relevant 2019 information via the AEOI web portal HERE. This additional extension was granted to allow for any challenges which may have arisen during or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial institutions are reminded that if they operated for the full reporting year or part thereof, a submission must be made for that particular period.

Subject to the AEOI 2017 Regulations, a reporting financial institution that knowingly fails to submit a report; fails to comply with the obligation imposed by the Barbados Competent Authority or fraudulently or negligently makes a false report, whether entirely or in any particular part, is guilty of an offence and is liable on indictment to a $50,000 fine or ten years imprisonment or both.

The AEOI is a standard in Barbados’ international reporting requirements for FATCA and CRS. The portal facilitates reporting compliance.