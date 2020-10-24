Apes Hill & Lamberts Stations Offline due to Low Reservoir Levels

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise the public effective Saturday, October 24th its facilities at Apes Hill and Lamberts are offline due to low reservoir levels.

This is affecting customers connected to the Castle Grant and Boscobelle distribution systems and therefore residents in some parts of St. Joseph,

St. Thomas, St. Andrew and St. Lucy may experience low pressure or water outages.

The Authority’s fleet of water tankers are making every effort to assist residents of the affected areas as a temporary measure.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption has caused.