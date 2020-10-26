“An Unacceptable Risk” – Solutions Barbados Press Release

The voters of St George North will soon elect someone to represent their concerns in Parliament. This representation consists of explaining voters’ problems, and defending their solutions after scrutiny from 29 other members of Parliament.

None of us Candidates have ever debated in Parliament. Therefore, voters have no idea whether we can defend our plans, or if our plans are even workable. The scheduled debates are an opportunity to test our plans, and show voters that we can properly represent their concerns.

Debates can expose weak plans so that they can be improved. Improved plans can only benefit our constituents.

Candidates who shield their plans from scrutiny are doing voters a grave disservice. In a pandemic, global economic downturn, and an IMF austerity program, voting for untested plans and untested Candidates is an unacceptable risk.

Those Candidates unwilling to debate should know that their plans will not escape fair scrutiny. St George North voters deserve to know whether plans intended for them are workable or not. The additional time freed up by their absence will allow a more detailed scrutiny of their plans. So, they should participate and defend them.