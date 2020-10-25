All eyes on Flow King of the Hill

A classic battle between local, regional and international rally drivers gets under way at Flow King of the Hill on Sunday (October 25). Winners of Sol Rally Barbados 2019, Dane Skeete and Tyler Mayhew, will be hoping to start their title defence by claiming the Number 1 door plates for Sol RB20 for their Subaru Impreza WRC S12, but they are not alone: Jamaica’s Jeff Panton and Mike Fennell Jnr, who have four consecutive KotH wins to their credit, return with a Ford Fiesta WRC, while adding Britain’s Rob Swann and Darren Garrod to the mix in a similar car sets the stage for a first-class battle and a thrilling day of sport for island fans.

The event returns to Stewart’s Hill, although the course is shorter for 2020, at 3.3 kilometres: in 2016 Panton shared the crown with Simon Jean-Joseph (Focus WRC08) after a rain-affected final run at Hangman’s Hill, then won twice again on the St Thomas course to equal Roger Skeete’s record of three in the Impreza S12 now campaigned by son Dane. This year’s Zero Car driver Roger Mayers was the 2wd King of the Hill last year in his Toyota ‘WR’ Starlet, fifth behind Panton, Swann, Skeete the Younger and Britain’s Kevin Procter (Fiesta) equalling the best overall finish for 2wd, first achieved by Ian Warren in the legendary Simpson Motors Suzuki Swift in 2010.

The provisional running order, published since Friday 23rd, lists the 43 starters in 13 classes, one more than last year, with Clubman 3 attracting entries for the first time. Cars will run in reverse order of seeding, from Clubman 1 up to WRC, with the first of four runs – two each before and after the lunch break – slated for 10.20am; there is no practice run, with the fastest time deciding competitors’ finishing positions. The results of Flow KotH will be used to seed Sol RB20 – drivers who either don’t compete or fail to set a time will be seeded behind the last car in their class, unless safety considerations dictate otherwise.