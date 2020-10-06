Additional Repair Work Warranted at the Belle Pumping Station

For the last 2 nights, the BWA carried out emergency repair work at its Belle facility to replace a major pump and a damaged electrical cable in the well. As of today, Monday, October 5th, the Authority wishes to report that this work was completed.

While the station has been stabilized, further work needs to be conducted.

This additional repair work is scheduled for today, October 6th when the station will be shut down from 4:30 this evening. Work is expected to be completed by midnight.

Please be reminded that the areas which may be impacted include parts of St. Michael, Christ Church, the West Coast and the North of the island. Customers in these areas may suffer low pressure or water outages.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to store five (5) gallons per person per day to assist while the work is being carried out.

Please see the BWA’s Facebook page for the full list of possible affected districts.

The BWA apologizes for the continued inconvenience to its valued customers.