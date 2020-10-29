A Revolutionary Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology for Diabetics Now Available in Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / October 29th, 2020

There are more than 48 million people in the North America and Caribbean Region living with diabetes, and it is expected that by 2045 this will rise to 63 million, according to the International Diabetes Federation. The prevalence of diabetes in Barbados is 17.8% of the total population. People living with diabetes now have an affordable, no finger prick option to better manage their diabetes.

Abbott, the global healthcare company, is now making the FreeStyle® Libre system, a revolutionary glucose sensing technology, available for adults and children (aged 4 and older) with diabetes in Barbados.

The FreeStyle® Libre system reads glucose levels through a sensor worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days. With a quick, one-second scan with a reader, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to finger prick. In addition, no finger prick calibration is needed.

The sensor can read glucose levels through clothing, making testing more comfortable and discreet, it is also water-resistant and can be worn in the shower and during swimming. The reader has up to 90 days of data and provides a historical snapshot of glucose levels over time.

The sensor can read glucose levels through clothing, making testing more comfortable and discreet, it is also water-resistant and can be worn in the shower and during swimming. The reader has up to 90 days of data and provides a historical snapshot of glucose levels over time.

The data from the FreeStyle® Libre system provides a visual snapshot of a person’s glucose fluctuations during a typical day, which can reveal hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemic (high blood sugar) trends intended to help facilitate better diabetes management. By measuring, capturing and storing glucose level data continuously, people with diabetes and their doctors can see patterns over time and make adjustments to lifestyle, diet or treatment.

Recent studies showed that users of the FreeStyle® Libre system have improved glucose control, decreased time in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia as well as reduced hospitalizations.

Continuous glucose monitoring has a place in the management of persons living with diabetes. The availability of the Freestyle Libre system now provides an accurate and reliable option for us and our patients in Barbados to manage glucose better with less pricking,” said Dr. Carlisle Goddard, M.D., Endocrinologist and Medical Director at The Endocrine Centre Inc.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07