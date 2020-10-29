A Revolutionary Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology for Diabetics Now Available in Barbados

There are more than 48 million people in the North America and Caribbean Region living with diabetes, and it is expected that by 2045 this will rise to 63 million, according to the International Diabetes Federation. The prevalence of diabetes in Barbados is 17.8% of the total population. People living with diabetes now have an affordable, no finger prick option to better manage their diabetes.

Abbott, the global healthcare company, is now making the FreeStyle® Libre system, a revolutionary glucose sensing technology, available for adults and children (aged 4 and older) with diabetes in Barbados.

The FreeStyle® Libre system reads glucose levels through a sensor worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days. With a quick, one-second scan with a reader, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to finger prick. In addition, no finger prick calibration is needed.

The data from the FreeStyle® Libre system provides a visual snapshot of a person’s glucose fluctuations during a typical day, which can reveal hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemic (high blood sugar) trends intended to help facilitate better diabetes management. By measuring, capturing and storing glucose level data continuously, people with diabetes and their doctors can see patterns over time and make adjustments to lifestyle, diet or treatment.

Recent studies showed that users of the FreeStyle® Libre system have improved glucose control, decreased time in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia as well as reduced hospitalizations.

“Continuous glucose monitoring has a place in the management of persons living with diabetes. The availability of the Freestyle Libre system now provides an accurate and reliable option for us and our patients in Barbados to manage glucose better with less pricking,” said Dr. Carlisle Goddard, M.D., Endocrinologist and Medical Director at The Endocrine Centre Inc.