Your Cure for the Quarantine Blues – “The Big Fall” (Nick Seven Book 7)

by Bajan Reporter / September 26th, 2020

Just in time to beat the pandemic blues, here's my new mystery/thriller, "The Big Fall" (Nick Seven Book 7). It's available on Amazon in Kindle AND paperback.

“Just when you think life can’t get much better, a crashing wave wipes out your sand castle. Former spies Nick Seven and his Bajan GF Felicia Hagens are taking a break from Key Largo to visit a casino owned by Nick’s friend, Rock Bianco. An unexpected, nasty encounter with one of Nick’s former lovers turns disastrous when she’s killed shortly afterward. The police and the girl’s wealthy father are convinced that Nick did it, despite the lack of hard evidence. The billionaire industrialist wages an online smear campaign to make Nick look guilty, including sordid details from his past career in the CIA. The stakes become more personal when the fallout impacts Felicia, testing their relationship. Nick fights back, but why is the man determined to hold him responsible for his daughter’s murder? Who really killed her, and why is their identity being shielded? Can Nick and Felicia resolve this crisis and reclaim their idyllic life in paradise?”

