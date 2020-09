Will Deputy Speaker have Big News for Sunday? St George Secondary at 4:30pm

Prime Minister of Barbados and Political Leader of the ruling BLP, Mia Amor Mottley – QC & MP, will be the main Speaker tomorrow Sunday 20th September 2020, at the Annual General meeting of the George North branch.

Other Speakers will be Gline Clarke Member of Parliament for the constituency, Attorney General and Member of Parliament for St Joseph – Dale Marshall