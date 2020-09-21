Wanted Man in connection with Aggravated Burglary, Look Out for Burn Victim

by DevilsAdvocate / September 21st, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging all Barbadians to help locate a Wanted Man in connection with an aggravated burglary which occurred about 8:13 pm on the night of Saturday the 19th along Tweedside road, St. Michael.

Description

A man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, dark complexion with a low haircut; at the time he was wearing a black hat, black T shirt and black ¾ pants. It is believed this man may have injuries in the form of burns via hot oil to his face, head and (or) upper torso.

Public Appeal

Any one who may know of the identity or whereabouts of the person described should immediately contact the Police Emergency at 211; C.I.D at 430-7189, any police station or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS). All information will be taken in strict confidence.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07