Wanted Man in connection with Aggravated Burglary, Look Out for Burn Victim

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging all Barbadians to help locate a Wanted Man in connection with an aggravated burglary which occurred about 8:13 pm on the night of Saturday the 19th along Tweedside road, St. Michael.

Description

A man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, dark complexion with a low haircut; at the time he was wearing a black hat, black T shirt and black ¾ pants. It is believed this man may have injuries in the form of burns via hot oil to his face, head and (or) upper torso.

Public Appeal

Any one who may know of the identity or whereabouts of the person described should immediately contact the Police Emergency at 211; C.I.D at 430-7189, any police station or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS). All information will be taken in strict confidence.