TWO STUDENTS AWARDED G.E.L SCHOLARHSIPS

Two students of the St. Mary’s Primary School were recently awarded the Annual Goddard Enterprises Ltd Scholarships for 2020 as they prepared to transition from primary to secondary school.

Faith Simpson and Tyler Haynes were chosen from the graduating class of 35 students based on their attitude, hard work and dedication which they had demonstrated during their years at the school.

By the end of September Tyler will be a student of the Combermere School and Faith will be heading to the Deighton Griffith Secondary School.

The scholarships, worth $1,500 each, are to assist in the purchase of the uniforms and general school supplies required as they move into their new schools.

The two students also each received a personal engraved plaque and their names will now join the others who are inscribed on the GEL Shield that remains at the school.

Goddard Enterprises has been awarding two outstanding students of the St. Mary’s Primary for over 11 years, assisting them in the transition to secondary school.

Faith and Tyler were presented with their plaques and cheques by Head Office People Co-ordinator Mrs. Valerie Lovell at the school’s graduation ceremony which was recently held at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church.

The other graduates also received GEL Lunch Bags, water bottles and pencil cases as a gift from the company which had adopted the school some years ago.