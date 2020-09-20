Shooting Incident on Tweedside Rd

Officers responded to a report of a shooting incident which occurred about 8:13 pm last night at Freddie’s on Tweedside Road, St. Michael.

A shooting incident was the result of an attempted robbery, where a woman was shot in her leg by a man. She went to QEH by private vehicle.

The victim, a 47 year old female whose name is withheld pending notification, is now hospitalized with a broken right femur as a result of the gunshot injury to her right thigh.