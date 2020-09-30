Second-Half Income Tax Payment Due by Month End

The Barbados Revenue Authority is reminding employees and pensioners to complete the second-half payment for their 2019 Personal Income Tax by Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The first-half was due by the extended June 30, 2020 filing deadline. Taxpayers who are yet to pay the first-half, should ensure they pay the total amount by Wednesday’s deadline.

Persons are advised to create their electronic payment advice in TAMIS before making in-person payments or drop box cheque submissions at any BRA location except the Pine. Payments can also be made online using the bank transfer option, the details of which are on the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb.

A penalty of 5 percent or $10, whichever is greater, as well as interest at the rate of 1 percent per month, will be applied to any unpaid balance.