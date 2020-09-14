Season 2 Of Tong Wars Drama Series WARRIOR, Based On The Writings Of Martial Arts Legend Bruce Lee, Debuts This October, Exclusively On HBO Xtreme

The drama series WARRIOR begins its ten-episode second season this October, exclusively on HBO Xtreme. Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, WARRIOR was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (director of “Star Trek Beyond” and “Fast & Furious 9”) for Perfect Storm Entertainment and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment

After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family). Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all.

New season two series regulars include Dustin Nguyen (also directing episode 6; “21 Jump Street”), Chen Tang (“Mulan”), Miranda Raison (“Artemis Fowl”) and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas (“Vida”).

Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard.