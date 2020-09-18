Ryan Brathwaite joins CGF as Regional Development Manager for the Caribbean & Americas

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is delighted to announce Ryan Brathwaite as the new Regional Development Manager for the Caribbean and Americas regions.

Ryan, who is joining the CGF via a secondment supported by Commonwealth Games Barbados, will play a key role in providing operational and strategic support across all areas of the development programme.

Ryan has held a number of key positions at Commonwealth Games Barbados, including Senior Operations Officer. He has previously worked with leading London-based international relations and communications agency Jon Tibbs Associates (JTA). He is also a graduate of the Russian International Olympic University in Sochi as well as the University of the West Indies.

In his new role, he will be based in the offices of Commonwealth Games Barbados.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “I am delighted to have Ryan joining us as Regional Development Manager for the Caribbean and Americas regions.

He will play a key role in helping to strengthen the impact of the Commonwealth Sport Movement in the region and I would like to thank Commonwealth Games Barbados for their work in supporting this new role.”

Commonwealth Games Barbados President Sandra Osborne QC said: “I have no doubt that Ryan will prove a real asset to the CGF and we are proud to support him in taking up this new role.

It is very important that the Caribbean and Americas regions continue to be an influential voice throughout the Commonwealth, and Ryan will play a big part in helping to enable this.”

Ryan Brathwaite said: “I am extremely elated and humbled to be joining the CGF family. It is a tremendous opportunity to work with such diverse sporting professionals who are committed to advancing the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

“I look forward to working in partnership throughout the Caribbean and the Americas with all CGAs to deliver the development and capacity building initiatives of the CGF towards achieving the goals as outlined in the Transformation 2022 Strategy.”