Road Fatality on St Stephen’s Hill, Police noted

Police at Black Rock Police Station are investigating the most recent Road Fatality which occurred about 1:30pm on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 along St. Stephen’s Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael.

S U M M A R Y

Involved was one vehicle MX-934 a Daihatsu Mira and a pedal cyclist.

MX-934 was travelling along St. Stephen’s Hill Road in a westerly direction towards Black Rock Main Road and reportedly the pedal cyclist was travelling from Waterman Road onto St. Stephen’s Hill Road when the collision unfolded.

The pedal Cyclist, who was later identified as Vincent Alleyne 45 years of Free Hill Black Rock St Michael, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the motor car was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance complaining of back and shoulder injuries.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, the Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or your nearest police station.