RED SHOES AND THE 7 DWARFS: Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin & Gina Gershon

by Bajan Reporter / September 28th, 2020

Princes who have been turned into Dwarfs seek the red shoes of a lady in order to break the spell, although it will not be easy. A parody with a twist.

In May 2017 at a Cannes Film Festival showcase of the film, an ad campaign showing two ladies side by side, one slender and tall the other heavier and shorter came under fire for its controversial tag line “what if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the dwarfs no longer short“. Chloe Moretz was quick to defend the movie, saying it had a very positive message. However, when a backlash on social media erupted against the film, Moretz quickly changed her stance and claimed to be “appalled” by the campaign, taking to social media and claiming she had no prior knowledge of the ad’s creation and that she was “appalled and angry with the message that it conveyed.” The campaign was shortly pulled and a statement from the producers explained that they regret the decision they made in regards to producing the ad.

