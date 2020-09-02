Police want Bajans to assist locating 29 year old wanted man ‘Sticky’

September 2nd, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging Barbadians to help locate wanted man 29 year old Deroy Antoine Nicholls, alias ‘Sticky’, late of French Village, St. Peter. He is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

<strong>Deroy Antoine Nicholls</strong> is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim build and of a dark brown complexion. He has long thick hair which is sometimes plaited. He also has a bulbous nose and thick lips. He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck.

Nicholls is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Deroy Antoine Nicholls, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence may be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
