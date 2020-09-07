No container leaving unscanned, according to Maritime Affairs Minister

by Bajan Reporter / September 7th, 2020

One hundred per cent of the containers leaving the Bridgetown Port are being scanned before being delivered.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, <strong>Kirk Humphrey</strong> told this to the media recently. He stated this was previously an area of concern however government has sought to correct it to help ensure the safety and security of Barbados.

“We weren’t doing a lot of scanning of the containers. Security was a major issue for us (however) I am pleased to report that right now we are scanning 100 percent of the containers that leave the Port. That was a big deal for the government of Barbados to make sure Barbadians are safe and it continues to be a major deal for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs,” it was explained.

Humphrey spoke to the media while on tour of Port. He was joined by the new Chairman of the Board of the Barbados Port Inc. (<strong>BPI</strong>), <strong>Peter Odle</strong>, the BPI Board of Directors and BPI's Executive Management team.

The Maritime Affairs Minister‘s comments come about a year and a half after statements by Attorney General, Dale Marshall of government’s plan to roll out new approaches to grapple the issues the island is having with gun violence.

Back in January 2019, Marshall said there will be a focus on Barbados’ ports of entry, while noting that the Prime Minister had approved “the acquisition by the Barbados Port Authority of an additional two container scanners“.

“We are committed to equipping the Port with additional container scanners tells you that we are also going to be focusing on the business community. For the longest time the Port has had to deal with a single scanner which could only do about 100 containers a day. When I tell you that we are going to make sure that the one that is down is fix, and that is to be fix by the end of February, and shortly after we have two additional ones. That should tell you we are committed to going after the business community as well. If they are being used unwittingly it has to be stopped. If they are participating in it willingly that has to come to an end,” it was explained.

