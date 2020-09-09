National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) guides Barbados Fire Academy on Stress Management

Training Officer at Barbados Fire Academy Acting Station Officer Marlon Small is applauding the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), for what he called a “timely intervention” by the organization that recently conducted training for its recruits.

He was speaking following a two-day Substance Abuse and Stress management training conducted by the NCSA to twenty-three recruits, who are currently undergoing their six months training as they seek to become firefighters of the Barbados Fire Service.

The Stress Management training was facilitated by NCSA Counselor Mrs. Natalia Corbin Ifill and Drug Education Officer for Primary Schools Mrs. Wendy Greendige conducted the Substance Abuse topic.

Mr. Small says, “In today’s dynamic work environment, especially in terms of firefighting and the different types of emergencies the department has to respond to daily and having to cope with the demands of the job and financial situations, stress management is critical.”

He contends that the issue of substance abuse cannot be overlooked and that reaching out to an agency that can provide help and give the recruits direction is an asset, “since it will allow them to recognize people who might be addicted or on the verge of becoming addicted, and as such work as a preventative measure.”

Among the topics discussed in the two hours allotted per day were: Types of Drugs, The Drug Situation in Barbados, Drugs and Their Immediate Health Risks, Prescription & Over-The-Counter Drugs, How to Recognise you are Stressed, How to Cope, and The effects on your body.