Man found at bottom of cliff by Content Cot St. Phillip

Officers from the RBPF are trying to discover how a man got injured after being rescued from the bottom of a cliff in the waters off Content Cot, St Phillip on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 about 12:48 am.

Circumstances

Police at District ‘C’ Police Station received a report about 11:40pm on Monday, September 07, 2020 from an anonymous caller who reported hearing a male voice at the bottom of a cliff at Content Cot, St. Phillip screaming for help.

On arrival Police with the assistance of the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, nine fire officers and two tenders were able to rescue the male from the waters at the bottom of the cliff. He had injuries to his body and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical aid.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, the Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or your nearest police station.