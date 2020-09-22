LOCAL CONTINGENT IN REGIONAL CONCERT OF HOPE

Caribbean Queen of Soca Alison Hinds, Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood, Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke and Hypa Dawg Lil Rick are the local soca stars who will be a part of the lineup for the first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope.

For the first time in the nine-year history of the largest walk for a cause in the Caribbean, there will be no gathering of thousands in pink to raise awareness for the cause of Breast Cancer in Barbados and across the region, as Covid-19 has forced regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean, to take its flagship fundraiser online.

The bank, through promoter 4D Entertainment, will be producing the regional event on Sunday October 4th that will bring together some thirteen popular regional performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment that will also include energetic workout sessions from a number of top fitness coaches.

Regional performers include Mr. Vegas from Jamaica, Mr. Killa from Grenada, Ricardo Drue hailing from Antigua, Teddyson John from St. Lucia and from the Bahamas Julian Believe. Two performers bringing a different feel to the show will be King James from St. Maarten and Reinir Lijfrock from the island of Aruba.

Viewers will also get to see two very popular regional soca stars namely past Road March winner Patrice Roberts out of Trinidad and 2019 St. Vincent Soca Monarch Skinny Fabulous.

Donations can still be made to assist with the cause through TicketLinkz.com.

The Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society will also be selling their pink T-shirts this year to raise awareness and will be encouraging Barbadians to wear their shirts on Fridays and on National Pink Day designated as Friday October 2nd.

The online programme commences at 4 p.m. and can be viewed by logging on to Faccebook.com/CIBCFCIB; Instagram.com/cibcfirstcaribbean; YouTube.com/user/CIBCFirstCaribbean; Caribvision and Zoom.