He’s back! Bean to contest Bermuda’s General Election

Bermuda’s Former Progressive Labour Party leader Marc Bean has launched a third force in politics — and his new Free Democratic Movement said it planned to field candidates in their General Elections next month.

The new party’s website said: “To enjoy a peaceful and prosperous Bermuda, each citizen has to be given the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“FDM strives to create a nation built on upholding the rights of the people and empowering them to pursue their divine purpose.”

It appealed to voters: “On election day, vote for FDM for a better Bermuda.”

The party’s website said it had been founded on Tuesday as “a direct response to the loud cries from the people of Bermuda for genuine leadership, understanding and representation”.

The party’s website also revealed a cedar tree logo and a six-point list of key principles. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here